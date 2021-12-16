Content creator Shivani Raina dominates fashion segment with her graceful style choices

Social media is the ultimate destination for brands to explore the best influencers. It has given brands from different verticals an opportunity to get a step closer to the audience. And in the highly competitive environment, authenticity has become significant than ever. To serve the audience with genuine content on Instagram, Shivani Raina has been creating a blend of relatable yet engaging content for her followers. Raina is one to watch as her content caters to fashion, beauty and lifestyle segments.

The notable influencer’s Instagram feed is all things glitz and glitter. But where does she draws inspiration to create out of the box content? Of course, it is the latest trend in the fashion market. On top of it, Shivani gets highly inspired by donning outfits that are unique in different ways. Precisely, she has been a fan of luxury outfits.

That does not mean that the content creator dislikes opting for a basic top paired with denims. While she was born and brought up in India, the influencer completed her studies in Political Science. Moreover, she has formerly worked as a cabin crew until she flew to the USA and zeroed down her career as a full-time content creator.

The ravishing beauty has perfectly attained a balance in pulling off ethnic outfits and western outfits with perfection. As we go through her beautiful Instagram feed, Shivani Raina has been brilliantly setting fashion goals with her distinctive looks. “It looks easy to be on the other side, but I have always been up for challenges. That is perhaps the reason why I diversify my looks as per the audience preferences”, says Shivani.

Here’s a radiant look of Shivani Raina in a stunning red Anarkali – https://www.instagram.com/p/CWpND64l4kX/

On the other hand, the influencer seamlessly draws everyone’s attention in this red dress – https://www.instagram.com/p/CQhzKIwFX-u/

It would not be wrong to say that her posts, stories and videos on the gram are infused with all things grace. Along with fashion, she equally pays attention to beauty and skincare. Furthermore, Shivani Raina went on to say that her goal is to not just impress the fashion police or serve different style files, but also make her foothold in the beauty segment.

Redefining elegance with her fashion statement, Shivani Raina has a lot of interesting things in the pipeline. While concluding, the content creator stated that she is quite interested to launch her lux fashion house. “If all goes well, I shall certainly bring my fashion brand to life where I can help people in unfolding different horizons of fashion and style”, added Raina.

