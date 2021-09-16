Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic and son enjoy quarantine ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2021 clash

Mumbai Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is enjoying his quarantine period in the UAE with wife Natasa Stankovic arriving from Serbia with son Agastya after a brief vacation. Hardik can be seen involved in an intense training session, as he looks to be in fine form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE next month.

While he is doing so in Abu Dhabi, his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya have also reached the city. As per the UAE regulations, the two are currently in quarantine.

Indian all-rounder Hardik had a modest start to IPL 2021, scoring 52 runs in the first 7 matches in India. Defending champions MI, who are currently 3rd on the points table, will be hoping at Hardik will be fit enough to bowl after he showed recovery from injury in the Sri Lanka limited-overs series.

With nothing much to do in quarantine, Natasa took to her Instagram handle to share a video of Agastya. He is seen playing with a white balloon in the room, treating it as a ball, while the video is shot using the mirror effect.

She also shared some pictures of theirs from the room. In one of the pictures, Agastya is seen sitting on her back as the two pose for the camera.

Agastya is seen sitting on the floor in a couple of pictures, trying to remove his socks. At the same time, in another photo, Natasa poses in a black dress by the bed, on the floor.

She captioned the post, “Having fun in quarantine with my Agu”, while MI commented on it, “Agastya is enjoying the quarantine.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) have launched their theme song for the second leg of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The second phase of India’s T20 leg is set to take place in the UAE, with MI taking on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (September 19).

Ahead of the resumption of the marquee event, the five-time IPL champions have released their anthem on different social networking sites. Sharing a short clip from their anthem on Twitter, the MI team wrote in Marathi that there team is the pride of every family in Maharashtra.

The 31second-long video start with hitman Rohit playing his famous pull shot in Mumbai’s blue and gold jersey. Rohit is also seen donning a Maharashtrian Pheta in a few frames of the clip. Other than Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also appeared in the video.