Michael Holding

West Indies legend Michael Holding announces retirement from cricket commentary

Holding had been contemplating his retirement for the past year.

West Indies legend Michael Holding (Source: Twitter)

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding has announced his retirement as a cricket commentator on Wednesday, reported ESPNcricinfo. Holding was a member of the Sky Sports commentary panel for more than 20 years.

The West Indian legend had been contemplating his retirement for the past year.

"I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56," he had said on a BBC radio talk show.

"I told [ Sky] that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can't just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me," he added.

Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, was widely respected for his famous insightful analysis and razor-sharp insights. The West Indies legend represented the Caribbean team in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, has 391 international wickets under his name.

