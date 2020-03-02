0-2 Test series loss, 38 runs in 4 innings but Virat Kohli maintains aggression during post-match press conference

Christchurch: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday got annoyed after being asked about his animated celebrations over Kane Williamson's dismissal on day two of the second Test before clarifying that match referee Ranjan Madugalle had no issues with what happened.

However, when Williamson was asked about the incident, New Zealand captain downplayed the incident, saying it was "typical of Virat, who plays the game with lot of passion".

Following India's seven-wicket loss here on Monday, one of the local journalists sought Kohli's reaction on allegedly swearing at Williamson and that did not go down well with the away team captain. India lost the series 0-2.

"What do you think? I am asking you the answer," the irritation was writ large on Indian skipper's face as he came up with a sharp retort.

"You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can't come here with half questions and half details of what happened. Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened," said Kohli.

It was on day two when Williamson was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah and Kohli was animated as ever in his celebrations. Kohli also gestured the crowd to keep quiet.

When Williamson was asked about Kohli's celebrations, he simply laughed it off.

"It is Virat and he is passionate on the field. I don't think we need to read too much into it," Williamson told PTI. PTI KHS