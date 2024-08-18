'10 Years of Unfinished Business': This Australian Player Warns Team India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Series

IND vs AUS: All eyes are set on Team India as they gear up for the much-anticipated five-match Test series against Australia, competing for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series, beginning on November 22 in Perth, promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the world’s top cricketing nations. India's recent dominance over Australia in Test cricket adds an extra layer of intrigue, as they have emerged victorious in three consecutive Test series, including two historic wins on Australian soil.

Australia last tasted victory in a Test series against India during the 2014-15 season. Since then, India has showcased remarkable resilience and strength, establishing themselves as a formidable force in Australian conditions. The upcoming series is crucial not only for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC). Both India and Australia are strong contenders for a spot in the WTC final, and a series defeat could significantly impact their chances of making it to the coveted final.

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon expressed the home team's determination to reclaim the trophy after a decade of frustration. “It’s been 10 years of unfinished business. It’s been a long time,” Lyon stated, highlighting the hunger within the Australian camp to turn the tide against India. "I know I’m extremely hungry to turn things around and make sure we get that trophy back, that’s for sure," he added.

Australian captain Pat Cummins, aware of the challenges ahead, has decided to take an eight-week break to recharge ahead of the series. Cummins, who has been relentlessly bowling since the World Test Championship final 18 months ago, believes this break will help him return fresher and stronger. “This gives me a good seven or eight weeks completely off bowling so the body can recover, then you start building up again for the summer," Cummins said. He emphasized the importance of the break in maintaining pace and reducing injury risk.

The Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Perth, will not only test the skills and endurance of both teams but also play a pivotal role in shaping the road to the World Test Championship final.