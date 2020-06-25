1983 World Cup victory a 'watershed' moment in Indian cricket history: Mohammad Kaif

It was on this day in 1983 when Kapil Dev-led India defeated defending champions West Indies at Lord's to lift their maiden ICC World Cup trophy. 37 years later, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has described the 43-run win in the final of the prestigious event as a 'watershed moment' in the history of the Indian cricket.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 39-year-old shared the picture of Kapil Dev lifting the ICC World Cup trophy and said that the victory at the showpiece tournament more than three decades ago changed the cricket in India.

Kaif also believes that the victory had also inspired the next generation to dream big and achieve the impossible.

"June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG," he tweeted.

West Indies won the toss and opted to field first against India during the summit showdown of the prestigious event in 1983 at Lord's.

India lost opener Sunil Gavaskar cheaply for two runs before Kidambi Srikkanth (38) and Mohinder Amarnath (26) tried to steady India's innings by sharing a half-century stand.

Following their departure, only Sandeep Patil managed to add crucial 29-ball 27 runs, while all the other Indian batsmen fell cheaply as India were eventually bundled out for 183 runs inside 54.4 overs.

For West Indies, Sir Andy Roberts was pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 32, while Malcolm Marshall, Larry Gomes and Michael Holding had all taken two wickets each.

Joel Garner also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Mohinder Amarnath proved to be a tormentor-in-chief for India with brilliant figures of three for 12, followed by Madan Lal's spell of three for 31.

Balwinder Sandhu also bagged two wickets, whil Kapil Dev and Roger Binny chipped in with a wicket each as India bowled out West Indies cheaply for 140 runs inside 52 overs to emerge victorious.

Sir Viv Richards and Jeff Dujon were the top scorers for the Caribbean side with 33 and 25 runs, respectively.

Mohinder Amarnath was declared 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning performance with the ball.

It was India's maiden title at the tournament before they ended their 28-year-long wait for another World Cup victory in 2011 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.