1983 World Cup-winner Yashpal Sharma dies after massive cardiac arrest

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies at the age of 66.

Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma has died of massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday (July 13), news agency PTI reported quoting family sources. In a glittering cricket career, spanning over the late 70’s and the 80’s, The 66-year-old former Punjab cricketer, who was born in Ludhiana on August 11, 1954, was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman. In 37 Tests he played for India – debut in 1979 against England – Yashpal scored 1,606 runs with two centuries (top score of 140) and nine fifties to his name at an average of over 33.

He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. “Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family,” a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to news agency PTI.

He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.

He was also a national selector during early part of 2000.

(More to come)

