1st T20I: Jonny Bairstow's fireworks powers England to 5-wicket win over South Africa

Jonny Bairstow notched up a blistering unbeaten knock of 86 to guide England to a five-wicket triumph over South Africa in the opening Twenty20I of the three-match series at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday evening.

Asked to bat first, South Africa lost Temba Bavuma cheaply for five runs.

Skipper Quinton de Kock (30) and experienced batsman Faf du Plessis (58) then joined forces and stitched a crucial 77-run partnership for the opening wicket.

After de Kock's dismissal, Rassie van der Dussen came to bat alongside Du Plessis and contributed an unbeaten 28-ball 37 runs to his side's innings.

Subsequently, Heinrich Klaasen and George Linde scored 20 and 12 runs, respectively as South Africa posted a decent total of 179 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

For England, Sam Curran was the most economical bowler with figures of three for 28. Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and Chris Jordan all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, the visiting side lost openers Jason Roy (0) and Jos Buttler (7) and Dawid Malan (19) cheaply.

Bairstow then not only smashed a magnificent fifty but also stitched an 85-run stand with Ben Stokes (37) to help England cross the mark in 19.2 overs.

In his 48-ball 86 runs, Bairstow also hammered nine boundaries and four maximums.

George Linde and Lungi Ngidi claimed two wickets each, while Tabraiz Shamsi contributed with a wicket.

Bairstow was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock.

England, who have now taken a 1-0 lead in the series, will now take on South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl.