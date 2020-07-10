1st Test Day 3: England reach 15/0 in second innings at stumps, trail West Indies by 100 runs

England reached 15 for 0 in their second innings against West Indies at stumps on the third day of the opening Test between the two sides at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Friday.

At the end of the day's play, the hosts were still trailing the Caribbean side by 100 runs, with Rory Burns reamining unbeaten at the crease at their respective scores of 10 and five.

Earlier in the day, West Indies resumed their first-innings at 57 for one, with Kraigg Brathwait (20) and Shai Hope (3) batting at the crease.

However, Hope failed to stay longer at the crease and was dismissed by Dom Bess for 64-ball 16.

Subsequently, Brathwaite (65) smashed a calm and composed half-century and Shamarh Brooks also pulled back a crucial knock of 71-ball 39 to help the Caribbean side cross 150-run mark.

Roston Chase (47) and Shane Dowrich (61) then not only notched up significant knocks but also shared an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help their side take a lead over England.

However, the visitors were eventually bundled out for 318 runs in their first innings, taking a 114-run lead over the Ben Stokes-led side.

Stand-in skipper Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with his figures of four for 49, followed by James Anderson's three for 62.

Meanwhile, Dom Bess and Mark Wood bagged two and a wicket, respectively.

Earlier, Jason Holder led from the front as he claimed six wickets, while Shannon Gabriel well-supported him with four wickets to help the Caribbean side bundle out England cheaply for 204 runs in their first innings.

Notably, the ongoing Test match between England and West Indies is the first international fixture since the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic.