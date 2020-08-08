1st Test, Day 4: England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets, take 1-0 series lead

Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler smashed a half-century each as England beat Pakistan by three wickets on the fourth day of the opening Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday.

With the win, England have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan.(Also Read: England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 4: As it happened)

Chasing a target of 277 runs to win, the hosts lost opener Rory Burns cheaply for 10 runs before his partner Dom Sibley (36) and skipper Joe Root (42) stitched a crucial stand of 64 runs.

Subsequently, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope failed to contribute much to their side's innings and departed cheaply for nine and seven runs, respectively.

Woakes then not only notched up an unbeaten knock of 84 runs, but also stitched a partnership of 139 runs with Jos Buttler (75) to help England chase down the target with three wickets and a day in hand.

For Pakistan, Yasir Shah bagged four wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah took a wicket each.

Earlier in the day, Stuart Broad bagged three wickets, while Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes claimed two wickets each as England bundled out Pakistan for 169 in their second-innings.

Besides them, Jofra Archer and Dom Bess also chipped in with a wicket each.Yasir Shah (33) and Asad Shafiq (29) were the top scorers for Pakistan.

Earlier, Yasir Shah bagged four wickets, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Abbas claimed two wickets each as Pakistan bundled out England for 219 runs in reply to Pakistan's score of 326.

Ollie Pope was the top scorer for the hosts in the first-innings with 62 runs.

Woakes was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat in the second-innings.

England will now look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series when they lock horns with Pakistan in the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton from August 13.