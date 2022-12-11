2 Million Dollars: Money spent by PCB on security for international teams in Pakistan, Ramiz Raja ADMITS increasing financial pressure on board

From the outside, the picture looks quite rosy when one sees an international team tour Pakistan. International cricket has returned to Pakistan very recently with major teams like South Africa, Australia and England visiting the country for cricket matches. Having said that, these teams make time for a Pakistan tour only because they are promised a thick, multi-layered security cover as soon as they land in Pakistan. But do you know that PCB spends as much as 2 Million US dollars on it. These figures have been given by none other than PCB chairman Ramiz Raja himself. This massive amount being spent by PCB, in partnership with the Pakistani government, is taking a toll on their finances.

Speaking to Michael Atherton for Sky Cricket, Ramiz answered question on the growing pressure on PCB's pocket and how sustainable is it to spend so much amount of the security for teams touring Pakistan. Ramiz admitted that PCB won't be able to carry on like this.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja interacts with media personnel in the media box#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/yyObmYO3gv December 2, 2022

"The bills are staggering. We are talking about 2 million US Dollars every time a team visits us. Right now, we are sharing the bill with the administration. I don't know whether it is sustainable or not because the police is under a lot of stress and pressure. The entire city shuts down. It is inconvenient for the fans and citizens. But we have to do it to make it happen in Pakistan so people forget about the hardships. The administration has been kind enough. They say you take care of the 25 percent of the bills, rest we will take care of," said Ramiz.

The 1992 Wold Cup winner added that it is impossible to continue shelling out so much money on these tours. "But eventually, it is going to hit our pocket. To dish out 2 million dollars every time Australia and England are here will hit us. But we have to find a way out somehow. Ideal scenario is not to have too much of security but that will happen in another two years."