2007 World T20 Rewind: On this day, Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets

On this day in 2007, Shakib Al Hasan bagged a four-wicket haul before Mohammad Ashraful and Aftab Ahmed shone with the bat to help Bangladesh defeat West Indies by six wickets in an International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Cricket World Cup clash at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and revealed its followers of Bangladesh's impressive victory over the Caribbean side in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign by sharing a video of the best moments from the match.

"Bangladesh's @T20WorldCup debut. 165 is the target against West Indies.Their captain steps up and how!Coming in at 28/2, Mohammad Ashraful guided his side to an excellent six-wicket win.His 27-ball 61* remains the fastest T20I fifty by a Bangladesh batsman.#T20TakesOff," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

— ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against the West Indies during the fifth match of Group A of the prestigious tournament.

West Indies lost opener Chris Gayle cheaply for a duck on a Syed Rasel delivery. Gayle's opening partner Devon Smith (51) then not only smashed a half-century but also stitched a crucial 97-run stand for the second wicket with Shivnarine Chanderpaul to help the Caribbean side post 164/8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of four for 34. Besides him, Abdur Razzak claimed two wickets, while Syed Rasel and Mohammad Ashraful also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Bangladesh lost both their openers Tamim Iqbal and Nazimuddin cheaply for 10 and one run, respectively.

Subsequently, Aftab Ahmed (62*) and the then skipper Mohammad Ashraful (61) then joined forces as the duo not only scored a fifty each but also stitched a huge 109-run stand to help their side cross the mark in just 18 overs.

Notably, Ashraful 27-ball 61, including seven boundaries and three sixes, still remains the quickest T20I fifty by a Bangladesh batsman.

For West Indies, Ravi Rampaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan managed to add two wickets each to their account.

Ashraful was declared 'Man of the Match' for his impressive performance with the bat.