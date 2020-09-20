2007 World T20 Rewind: On this day, Rohit Sharma, RP Singh guided India to easy win over South Africa

On this day in 2007, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma notched up his maiden half-century before RP Singh shone with the ball to help his side clinch a comfortable 37-run win over South Africa in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Twenty20 match at Kingsmead in Durban.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Rohit pulled back his first fifty only in his second T20I to help the Men in Blue seal an easy win over the Proteas at the marquee event on this day.

"Rohit Sharma: 50* (40), MS Dhoni: 45 (33), RP Singh: 4/13: #OnThisDay in 2007, India proved to be more than a match for South Africa in the T20WorldCup," the world's cricket governing body wrote along with the highlights of the match.

Rohit Sharma: 50* (40)

MS Dhoni: 45 (33)

RP Singh: 4/13 Highlights: #OnThisDay in 2007, India proved to be more than a match for South Africa in the T20WorldCup #T20TakesOff — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2020

India won the toss and opted to bat first during the 24th match of the ICC World T20 2007.

Openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag failed to convert their good starts into big scores and dismissed for 19 and 11 runs, respectively.

Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik too failed to click with the bat and departed for a duck before Robin Uthappa also followed him to pavilion after scoring just 15 runs.

Rohit then hammeed a quick-fire 40-ball 50 runs besides stitching a crucial partnership of 85 runs with the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45) to help the Men in Blue post 153 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

For South Africa, Shaun Pollock finished with figures of two for 17, while Morne Morkel and Makahaya Ntini chipped in with a wicket each.

Cricket World Cup Rewind 2007: Rohit Sharma, RP Singh guided India to easy win over South Africa

On this day in 2007, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma notched up his maiden half-century before RP Singh shone with the ball to help his side clinch a comfortable 37-run win over South Africa in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Twenty20 match at Kingsmead in Durban.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Rohit pulled back his first fifty only in his second T20I to help the Men in Blue seal win over the Proteas at the marquee event on this day.

"Rohit Sharma: 50* (40), MS Dhoni: 45 (33), RP Singh: 4/13

: #OnThisDay in 2007, India proved to be more than a match for South Africa in the T20WorldCup," the world's cricket governing body wrote along with the highlights of the match.

India won the toss and opted to bat first during the 24th match of the ICC World T20 2007.

Openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag failed to convert their good starts into big scores and dismissed for 19 and 11 runs, respectively.

Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik too failed to click with the bat and departed for a duck before Robin Uthappa also followed him to pavilion after scoring just 15 runs.

Rohit then hammeed a quick-fire 40-ball 50 runs besides stitching a crucial partnership of 85 runs with the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45) to help the Men in Blue post 153 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

For South Africa, Shaun Pollock finished with figures of two for 17, while Morne Morkel and Makahaya Ntini chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, RP Singh tore apart South Africa's batting line-up with brilliant figures of four for 13, while S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh took two wickets each to help India restrict South Africa to a score of 116/9.

Mark Boucher and Albie Morkel were the top scorers for the Proteas with 36 runs each.

Sharma was declared 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with the bat.

India went on to win the inaugural edition of ICC World T20 in 2007 after beating their arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs in the final match at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on September 24.