हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 tickets to go on sale from Thursday

The seventh edition of the tournament will take place in Australia from February 21 to March 8, 2020 starting with the opening match between Australia and India at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

ICC Women&#039;s T20 World Cup 2020 tickets to go on sale from Thursday
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

Tickets for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia will go on sale to the public from Thursday, co-inciding with the one-year countdown of the tournament.

"Fans can get their tickets to all 23 women's matches, including the final, at the official tournament website, www.t20worldcup.com," the ICC said in a statement.

The seventh edition of the global showpiece event for women's T20 cricket will take place across Australia from February 21 to March 8, starting with a spectacular opening match between defending champions Australia and India under the lights at Sydney Showground Stadium.

The women's tournament will also feature, blockbuster double-header semi-finals at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 5, 2020.

The final will be played at the MCG on March 8, 2020 on International Women's Day, presenting a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture.

The matches will be played at eight venues in six host cities across Australia, featuring the 10 best teams in the world.

Warm-up matches will take place from February 16 to 20 next year at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, "With just a year to go until we embark on our most ambitious ICC Women's T20 World Cup, I am delighted to see tickets going on-sale to the public at such accessible prices. ICC events play an important part in growing our game and inspiring the next generation of players and fans around the world."

"I am particularly excited by the prospect of the final being held at the MCG in front of 92,000 fans and I know the Australian public, with their love of cricket will turn out in force to see the world's best players go head to head and break a world record in the process," he added.

Tags:
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020CricketAustraliaIndiaSydney Cricket GroundMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2019: List of Royal Challengers Bangalore fixtures announced so far

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Pulwama encounter: Army personnel, family pay last respects to Major VS Dhoundiyal in Dehradun

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close