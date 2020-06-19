24 England women cricketers set to return to training

England have announced a 24-member women squad that will make a comeback to training on June 22 as the national team looks to return to competitive action before the end of the season.

The training will take place across six venues namely at the National Performance Centre in Loughborough, Chester Boughton Hall CC in Lancashire and four county grounds –Headingley, The Oval, Bristol County Ground and the County Ground in Hoven in 'bio-secure' environments.

The women cricketers will initially begin training individually before switching to smaller groups while also adhering to all the coronavirus guidelines.

Reflecting on the same, England Women's Cricket Director Jonathan Finch said that it is quite exciting for the players to be able to return to group as they remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer.

"We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it's exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training.We've had great support from the First-Class counties with the use of their venues, and we're grateful to them for that, and hopefully this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) official website quoted FInch as saying.

Earlier, England men's team named eight uncapped players in the list of 30 cricketers who will train behind closed doors on June 23 at Ageas Bowl ahead of the three-match Test series against West Indies starting from July 8.

The full list of women cricketers is as follows:

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.