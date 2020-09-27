2nd T20I: Australian Women outclass New Zealand Women by 8 wickets to clinch series

The Australian women's cricket team came up with yet another all-round performance to thrash New Zealand Women by eight wickets in the second Twenty20I and clinch the three-match series with a game to spare at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday.

The Sophie Devine-led side won the toss and elected to bat first.

The New Zealand women lost their openers Devine and Maddy Green cheaply for nine and seven runs, respectively.

First-drop Suzie Bates (28-ball 22) and Amy Satterthwaite (25-ball 30) then tried to steady their side's innings before the duo fell victims to Delissa Kimmince and Georgia Wareham's deliveries, respectively.

After the duo's dismissal, the White Ferns failed to stitch partnerships and fell like a pack of cards to get eventually bundled out for 128 inside 19.2 overs.

Kimmince was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of three for 21, followed by Wareham's three for 26.

Sophie Molineux and Nicola Carey also contributed with two and a wicket, respectively.

In reply, openers Alyssa Healy (33) and Beth Mooney (24) provided a decent start to Australia by sharing a half-century stand for the first wicket.

Subsequently, skipper Meg Lanning (unbeaten at 26) and Rachael Haynes (40) smashed crucial unbeaten knocks to help the home side cross the mark in just 16.4 overs.

Australia, who clinched a 17-run win in the opening match against the White Ferns on Saturday, will now eye to complete a clean sweep when they take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the same venue on Wednesday.

Brief scores: New Zealand 128 all out (Amy Satterthwaite 30; Delissa Kimmince 3/21) lost to Australia 129/2 (Rachel Haynes 40*; Amelia Kerr 1/19) by eight wickets.