2nd T20I, West Indies vs India: Live Updates

The West Indies team, led by Carlos Braithwaite, will look to bounce back and level the three-match series against India when they head into the second match at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Virat Kohli-led India will target an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20I series against West Indies when the two sides square off in the second T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida on Sunday.

India registered a winning start to the T20I series with a four-wicket win in the opening clash on Saturday.

The Men in Blue restricted the West Indies to a below-par score of 95 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs, on a slow and sluggish track after opting to field. Navdeep Saini who made his debut in the clash was the highest wicket-taker accounting for three wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya accounted for a wicket apiece. Kieron Pollard was the highest scorer for the hosts with 49 runs.

In reply, the visiting side lost wickets at regular intervals but they ultimately managed to chase down the score with 2.4 overs to spare.

Heading into the clash, both India and West Indies will look to assess the conditions better and come up with good batting performances.

While the Men in Blue once again bank on their young bowling attack in their bid to seal the series, the Caribbean side will look to bounce back strongly and display a much-improved performance in order to stay alive in the series.

As far as weather is concerned, the day is expected to remain sunny during the playing time, with a minimum chance of rain at that time. If conditions are taken into consideration, spinners are expected to play a decisive role.

Here are the two squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies (for first two T20Is): Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Mohammed, Oshane Thomas.