2nd Test, Day 2: West Indies 32/1 at stumps, trail England by 437 runs

West Indies were reduced to 32 for one in their first-innings at stumps on the second day of the second Test against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester in Friday.

At stumps, opener Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Alzarri Joseph (14) remained unbeaten at the crease, with the West Indies still trailing by 437 runs.

In reply to England's first-innings declared score of 469/9, West Indies lost opener John Campbell for 12 after being caught leg before wicket by Sam Curran.

Earlier in the day, England resumed their first innings at 207 for three, with all-rounder Ben Stokes and opener Dom Sibley batting at the crease.

Just like the opening day, Stokes and Sibley continued their good form as they not only smashed a century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 260 runs to guide the hosts close to the 400-run mark.

While Stokes smashed a blistering knock of 176 runs off 356 deliveries, Dom Sibley notched up a 372-ball 120 runs.

En route to his knock, Stokes also became the fifth cricketer to complete 10 centuries and 150 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The England all-rounder reached the century in 255 deliveries. It was Stokes' slowest ton in terms of balls faced, surpassing a 199-ball knock against Australia at Leeds in 2019.

After the duo's dismissal, Jos Buttler (40) and Dom Bess (unbeaten at 31) were other notable contributors as the hosts declared their innings at 469 for nine.

Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the Caribbean side as he finished with figures of five for 172.

While Kemar Roach bagged two wickets, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket each.