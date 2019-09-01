2nd Test, Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah finishes with 6/27 as India bowl out West Indies for 117

Hat-trick hero Jasprit Bumrah left it to Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma to take the remaining three wickets and skittle West Indies out for 117 in the first innings on Day 3 of the second Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

India, who were bowled out for 416 in the first innings, lead West Indies by 299 runs.

Bumrah finished with magical figures of 6/27 which included a hat-trick on Saturday while Shami snared his 150th Test wicket with the scalp of debutant Rahkeem Cornwall (14) after the hosts resumed on 87/7 with Cornwall and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton at the crease.

Hamilton, who also made his Test debut in this match, got out for 5 to give Ishant Sharma his first wicket of the match after the experienced pacer scored his maiden Test fifty on Day 2. Before that, Shami had Cornwall caught at gully by Ajinkya Rahane for the day's first wicket.

The last wicket, that of Kemar Roach, was taken by Ravindra Jadeja.

Brief scores: India: 416 all out (Hanuma Vihari 111, Virat Kohli 76; Jason Holder 5/77) vs West Indies 117 all out (Shimron Hetmyer 34, Jason Holder 18; Jasprit Bumrah 6/27)