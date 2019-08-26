close

New Zealand

2nd Test: New Zealand declare on 431/6 on Day 5 against Sri Lanka

BJ Watling completed a century before New Zealand declared their first innings closed with a lead of 187 over Sri Lanka on the final day of the rain-hit second Test in Colombo on Monday.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

BJ Watling completed a century before New Zealand declared their first innings closed with a lead of 187 over Sri Lanka on the final day of the rain-hit second Test in Colombo on Monday.

Needing a series-leveling win after the hosts won the opener in Galle, New Zealand declared on 431 for six with about 91 overs left in the day`s play.

Watling remained unbeaten on 105, having just completed his seventh test century when captain Kane Williamson called his batsmen in to give his bowlers a shot at victory.

Colin de Grandhomme was earlier unable to add to his overnight score of 83. 

Rain allowed just 66 overs of play on the first two days of the match, while only 48 overs could be bowled on the fourth day due to wet weather.

