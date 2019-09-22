Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada help South Africa end T20I series against India in a draw

Kagiso Rabada bagged a three-wicket haul before Quinton de Kock struck an unbeaten 79-run knock to help South Africa thrashVirat Kohli-led India by nine wickets in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. As a result, the three-match T20I series ends in a draw.

Here are the highlights:

# South Africa thrash India by 9 wickets, series end in 1-1 draw! South Africa 140/1 (16.5 overs)

# 14 runs off the last over from Krunal Pandya. South Africa need eight runs from 30 balls. South Africa 127/1 (15 overs)

# South Africa 113/1 (14 overs)

# A quite expensive over from Hardik Pandya as he conceded 14 runs to South Africa. De Kock (62) smashed the second delivery over square leg for a maximum before he drove the very next delivery over extra cover for four runs. South Africa 109/1 (13 overs)

# 10 runs off the over by Navdeep Saini. Quinton de Kock (52) has brought up a half-century as South Africa now need just 39 runs from 48 balls. South Africa 96/1 (12 overs)

# Temba Bavuma is the new batsman for South Africa!

# WICKET! Hardik Pandya finally gave the breakthrough to India by removing Hendricks for 28. The South African tried to fetch the pull from outside off on the first over, but ended up giving a good catch to Indian skipper Kohli at mid-on. South Africa 86/1 (11 overs)

# Krunal Pandya came to bowl the last over and he conceded another six runs to South Africa. The visitors now need 59 runs from 60 balls. South Africa 76/0 (10 overs)

# South Africa 70/0 (9 overs)

# 10 runs off the last over. While De Kock (33) and Hendricks (23) have guided Proteas past 50-run mark, India desperately need a wicket now in order to turn the tables in their favour. South Africa 60/0 (8 overs)

# South Africa added another six runs off the last over. The visitors now need 86 runs from 13 overs. South Africa 49/0 (7 overs)

# Nine runs off the last over by Chahar, including a boundary. Hendricks and De Kock are currently batting at their respective scores of 12 and 28 as South Africa now need 92 runs from 14 overs. South Africa 43/0 (6 overs)

# A quite expensive over from Navdeep Saini as he gave away 15 runs to South Africa. De Kock wacked the first delivery over deep square leg for a six before he pulled the third delivery mightily over square leg for another maximum. South Africa 34/0 (5 overs)

# South Africa 19/0 (4 overs)

# Six runs off the last over from Washington Sundar. De Kock laced the fourth delivery of the third over through cover to notch up four runs. South Africa 13/0 (3 overs)

# A tight over from Deepak Chahar as he conceded just a single to the visitors. South Africa 7/0 (2 overs)

# Six runs off the first over. De Kock got off the mark by guiding the second delivery towards cover point for a boundary, while RR Hendricks opened his account with a single by tickling the first ball round the corner off his pads. South Africa 6/0 (1 over)

# Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks have walked down the crease to open the chase for South Africa. Washington Sundar to open the attack for India.

# India set 135-run target for South Africa!

# Kagiso Rabada bagged two quick wickets of Hardik Pandya (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (19) while Washington Sundar was also run out in the last over as South Africa restrict India to a score of 134 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs. India 134/9 (20 overs)

# India 127/6 (19 overs)

# Nine runs off the last over. Jadeja (17) launched the second delivery straight back, high over the umpire's head for a maximum. India 118/6 (18 overs)

# Just five runs off the last over. Ravindra Jadeja (nine) and Hardik Pandya (five) are currently batting at the crease and looking to amass as much runs as possible with just three overs left. India 109/6 (17 overs)

# India 104/6 (16 overs)

# WICKET! Krunal Pandya was caught behind the wicket by South African skipper Quinton de Kock on the third delivery of the 15th over by Beuran Hendricks. India 99/6 (15 overs)

# Just four runs off the last over. The Men in Blue is approaching a 100-run mark, with Krunal Pandya (four) and Hardik Pandya (two) batting at the crease. India 97/5 (14 overs)

# WICKET! India are now down to five wickets as Bjorn Fortuin struck twice to remove Pant and Iyer for 19 and five, respectively. India 93/5 (13 overs)

# Eight runs last over. Pant scooped the last delivery from Pretorius over the fine leg boundary for a maximum. India 87/3 (12 overs)

# India 79/3 (11 overs)

# A tight over from Tabraiz Shamsi as he gave away just three runs to the Men in Blue. Pant and Shreyas Iyer are currently batting at the middle at their respective scores of nine and one. India 76/3 (10 overs)

# WICKET! India lose another wicket as Kohli (9) whipped the third delivery from Rabada high in the air, but ended up giving an easy catch to Phehlukwayo at deep square leg. India 73/3 (9 overs)

# Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Dhawan, who was looking good at the crease, looked to hit the second delivery of the over high in the air, but ended up giving it to Bavuma at extra- cover. India 66/2 (8 overs)

# Bjorn Fortuin came to bowl the last over and he conceded eight runs to the hosts. Dhawan went down on one knee and swept the third delivery hard through backward square leg for four runs. India 62/1 (7 overs)

# Dhawan is looking in a fine touch at the crease as he lifted the first delivery from Tabraiz Shamsi over long-on for the first six of the match before sending the very next ball to long-on for another six. The Men in Blue have now crossed 50-run mark. India 54/1 (6 overs)

# Six runs off the last over. Dhawan and Kohli are currently batting at their respective scores of 18 and three. India 41/1 (5 overs)

# India added 10 runs off the last over. Andile Phehlukwayo was smashed by Shikhar Dhawan for two back-to-back boundaries on the third and fourth deliveries. The Men in Blue are looking to steady the innings after losing Rohit cheaply for nine. India 35/1 (4 overs)

# Skipper Virat Kohli is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Beuran Hendricks gives breakthrough to South Africa as early as in the third over. Rohit (nine) edged the second delivery of the over to Reeza Hendricks at slip. India 24/1 (3 overs)

# A quite expensive second over from Kagiso Rabada as he conceded 17 runs to India, including five wides. Rohit opened his account when he carved the third delivery over cover with a full swing of the bat for a boundary. India 22/0 (2 overs)

# Five runs off the very first over. Dhawan got off the mark by smashing the first delivery past square leg for four runs, while Rohit is yet to open his account. India 5/0 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to begin the innings for India. Spinner Bjorn Fortuin will start the proceedings for South Africa.

# The action at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is all set to begin in a few minutes.

# Lineups:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

# Virat Kohli wins the toss, opts to bat first against South Africa!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

# Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen giving autographs to his fans in Bengaluru.

India, who recently dominated the Caribbeans in all three formats of the game in West Indies, are boosting with confidence after clinching a comfortable seven-wicket win over Quinton de Kock-led team and will look to wrap up the T20I series by 2-0 before heading into the Test series.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back and will look to draw the three-match T20I series against India. The victory for the visitors in Bengaluru will also mark the first win for South Africa under the captaincy of Quinton De Kock.

As far as weather is concerned, rain is likely to play a spoilsport in Bengaluru, just as it affected the opening match and forced to washout the same without a ball being bowled.

The day is expected to remain cloudy and the chances of rain or a thunderstorm are also there, with the match likely to be interrupted for at least a while.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.