India vs West Indies

3rd T20I, West Indies vs India: Live Updates

India take on West Indies in the final T20I of the three-match series at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday.  

3rd T20I, West Indies vs India: Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The West Indies team, led by Carlos Braithwaite, will look to bounce back and finish the three-match series against India with a win when they head into the final match at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates from the match: 

Team India will look to complete a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series in the final clash of the series at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday. 

While the Men in Blue emerged victorious by a margin of four wickets in the first clash of the series, they further registered a 22-run win in the second T20I in Florida.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli might look to experiment with the line-up in the clash on Tuesday, with the Chahar brothers, Shreyas Iyer expected to get an opportunity. 

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is expected to be dropped following twin failures in the opening two clashes. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also expected to be rested. 

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini. 

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India vs West IndiesVirat KohliRohit SharmaJohn CampbellEvin LewisShimron HetmyerShreyas Iyer
