3rd T20I, West Indies vs India: Live Updates

The West Indies team, led by Carlos Braithwaite, will look to bounce back and finish the three-match series against India with a win when they head into the final match at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Team India will look to complete a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series in the final clash of the series at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday.

While the Men in Blue emerged victorious by a margin of four wickets in the first clash of the series, they further registered a 22-run win in the second T20I in Florida.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli might look to experiment with the line-up in the clash on Tuesday, with the Chahar brothers, Shreyas Iyer expected to get an opportunity.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is expected to be dropped following twin failures in the opening two clashes. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also expected to be rested.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.