3rd Test Day 4: Pakistan reach 100/2 in second-innings before bad light forces early stumps

Pakistan reached the score of 100 for two in their second-innings against England before bad light forced early stumps on the penultimate day of the series-deciding third and final Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Monday.

At the end of the day's play, skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam were unbeaten at their respective scores of 29 and four.

After being enforced a follow-on by England, openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood provided a decend start to Pakistan in their second-innings. The duo took the side to 41 for zero before rain forced early Lunch earlier in the day.

Following rain and wet outfield delayed the play on Day 4, the match was finally resumed at 8.15 p.m IST (3.45 p.m local time).

Soon after the break, Stuart Broad gave the breakthrough to England by trapping Shan Masood (18) leg before wicket on the fourth ball of 24th over.

First-innings centurion Azhar Ali then joined forces with Abid and the duo stitched a 39-run stand before the latter fell short of a half-century and departed for 42 off a James Anderson delivery.

Azhar and Babar Azam then helped the side reach the 100-run mark before stumps. Pakistan are still trailing England by an innings and 210 runs with just a day to spare.

On Sunday, James Anderson completed his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests as England bundled out Pakistan for 273 runs in their first-innings to leave the visitors trailing by 310 runs.

Resuming their first-innings at 24 for three on Day 3, Azhar Ali not only smashed an unbeaten century of 141 runs but also stitched a crucial 138-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan (53)--the only other notable contributor for the visitors--to keep his side's scoreboard ticking.

England declared their first-innings at 583 for eight, with Zak Crawly (267) and Jos Buttler (152) being the top scorers for the hosts.