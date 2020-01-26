3rd unofficial ODI: New Zealand A beat India A by 5 runs to clinch series

After Mark Champman notched up a blistering century, Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shone with the ball to help New Zealand A seal a narrow five-run victory over India A in the third and final unofficial One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

With the win, New Zealand A have clinched the series by 2-1.

Asked to bat first, Mark Chapman smashed an unbeaten knock of 110 runs off just 98 balls while Todd Astle well-supported him by bringing a 56-run knock off just 65 deliveries as New Zealand A posted a score of 270 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

Ishan Porel claimed three wickets for India A, while Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets. Axar Patel and Sandeep Warrier also chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 271 runs, Prithvi Shaw (55 off 38 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (44) gave India A a perfect start by sharing a crucial 79-run stand for the opening wicket. Subsequently, Ishan Kishan (unbeaten at 71) and Axar Patel (32) also showcased decent performances with the bat to put India A on the verge of the victory.

However, Kyle Jamieson (4 for 49) and Ajaz Patel (3 for 44) struck late for New Zealand A to bundle out India A for 265. Besides the duo, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle also contributed with two and wicket, respectively.

India A won the opening match against New Zealand A by five wickets before the hosts rebounded strongly to clinch a 29-run win in the second unofficial ODI on Friday.