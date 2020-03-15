'6 hours, 2 meals and 1 shared mud cake later': Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement

Two days after guiding Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a win over Bengal, fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat on Sunday announced his engagement.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 28-year-old shared a picture of him with his fiancee Rinny from their engagement ceremony.

"6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later..," he captioned the post along with the picture.

6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.. pic.twitter.com/SEvHFDQwru — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 15, 2020

Congratulating his Saurashtra teammate on finiding the love of his life, top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara welcomed Rinny to the family besides also warning her that she would have to deal with a lot of bromance from now onwards.

"Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance," Pujara tweeted.

Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance pic.twitter.com/X9aZxFfm0o — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2020

On Friday, Unadkat guided Saurashtra to their maiden title at Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first-innings lead against Bengal on the fifth day of the final clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Unadkat enjoyed a terrific Ranji Trophy season as he snapped a 21-year-old record to become a fast bowler with most wickets in a single season of the premier domestic tournament in India.

By finishing with 67 wickets at an average of 13.23, Unadkat broke a record of most wickets taken by a pacer in the single edition of a Ranji Trophy which was previously held by Karnataka's Dodda Ganesh--who finished with 62 wickets in 1998-99 season.

He also became the second left-arm pacer with most wickets in Ranji Trophy with 271 wickets. Samad Fallah tops the list with 272 wickets.

Not only this, the Saurashtra skipper also became only the third pacer after Laxmipathy Balaji and Aniket Choudhary to pick up seven 5-wicket hauls in a season.