70th Republic Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Rani Rampal lead sportspersons in extending greetings

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, sports personalities from different fields have come in unison to extend their wishes to the citizens on the day the written Constitution came into effect and the country became an independent republic.

The congratulatory and patriotic messages were posted on social media by many sportspersons led by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Extending his greetings via his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar called on the citizens to take a collective effort towards a strong, healthy and prosperous India.

"Warm Republic Day greetings to all Indians.On this special occasion, let's take a collective step forward, towards a strong, healthy and prosperous India. Jai Hind! #HappyRepublicDay2019," he tweeted.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote that he feels immense pride and honour everytime he sees the national flag going up and the the national anthem being played.

"There are some days which remain very close to my heart, one of them being Republic Day. Each time I see the national flag going up and the the national anthem being played, I feel that sense of pride and honor. #happyrepublicday," Ashwin tweeted.

While ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal extended her wishes with a simple "Happy Republic Day" message, former cricketer and former Indian coach Anil Kumble said that he is proud of his country's history and heritage.

"Happy Republic Day," Nehwal wrote along with a picture of the Indian badminton team carrying the tri-colour. Kumble, on the other hand, tweeted, "Proud of my country, it’s history and heritage. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019."

Indian Test opener Cheteshwar Pujara, meanwhile, urged his countrymen to never forget the sacrifices of their freedom fighter and always follow their footsteps.

"Never forget the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters. Follow in their footsteps and strive to make your country better by the day. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay2019," he wrote.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore also extended his greetings on the occassion, writing," As we celebrate #RepublicDay2019, let us renew our vow to our country: let us strive to live up to the ideals of justice, liberty & equality as enshrined in the constitution. Let us move towards a stronger, better India.Let us, with fierce pride, say in one voice: JAI HIND!"

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane also wished everyone "Happy Republic Day" before hoping that the country continue to prosper and shine.

"Happy #RepublicDay to everyone! May our nation always keep prospering and shining.Proud to be an Indian!" he tweeted.

Happy #RepublicDay to everyone! May our nation always keep prospering and shining.

Posting a picture of himself with a salute, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "May our hearts continue to beat for Bharat and the Josh remain high forever. #HappyRepublicDay2019."

Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all! Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay2019"

Framed by Dr. B R Ambedkar, the Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 but it came into effect on January 26, 1950. The country has the longest written Constitution in the world, having a total of 448 Articles divided into 22 Parts, 12 Schedules and 97 Amendments.