Former cricketer Matthew Hayden on Wednesday praised Ravichandran Ashwin after his retirement from international cricket, calling the 38-year-old a "smart cricketer".

Ashwin's announcement came as a surprise to many when he walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to declare his retirement. Fans had been speculating about a major announcement after cameras captured a heartfelt moment between Ashwin and Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test.

An emotional Ashwin was seen embraced by Kohli, making it evident that significant news was imminent following the conclusion of the match.

Since the announcement, well-wishers have been flooding in, celebrating Ashwin's illustrious career.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Hayden lauded Ashwin as a player with a sharp mind and a strategic approach to the game. He noted Ashwin's determination and ability to devise cunning plans.

"Yeah, I think Sunny described him really well--a very smart cricketer. And you know, he's a cricketer who just stays on task, always working out a cunning plan. He's got great belief in his own ability. He's quite polarising in many ways when it comes to the cricketing public, and even to his own team--he's a very strong-minded person. But I personally want to wish Ashwin a wonderful retirement," Hayden said in a statement released by Star Sports.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, excelling in red-ball cricket, which became his forte. He played 106 Tests, taking an impressive 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.

Against Australia, Ashwin played 23 matches, claiming 115 wickets at an economy rate of 2.71. The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with 29 dismissals in the 2020-21 edition of the prestigious contest.

Ashwin's name is etched in record books, with achievements that will be hard to surpass. He is the fastest Indian to reach 350 Test wickets and ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets at an economy rate of 2.83.