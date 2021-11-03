हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Dravid

'A fantastic head coach', Twitter congratulates Rahul Dravid on becoming Team India head coach

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India (Senior Men).

&#039;A fantastic head coach&#039;, Twitter congratulates Rahul Dravid on becoming Team India head coach
File image of Rahul Dravid. (Source: Twitter)

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India (Senior Men).

The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Mr Ravi Shastri's successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The Board congratulated Shastri (former Team Director & Head Coach), Bharat Arun (Bowling Coach), R Sridhar (Fielding Coach) and Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a successful tenure.

Under Shastri, the Indian Cricket Team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in-home and away conditions. India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England.India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21.

India were also the first team to win all 5 T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Shastri and his team`s guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home.

On his appointment Rahul Dravid, Head Coach, Team India said, "It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."

As soon as the news broke on social media, twitter went crazy with congratulatory tweets pouring in for Dravid. Here are some of the chosen ones:

With inputs from ANI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul DravidTeam India head coachDravidcricket newsCricket
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Great to see this intent', Twitterverse in awe of India's improved batting performance

Must Watch

PT29M59S

PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans in J&K's Rajouri