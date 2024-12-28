‘A Knock To Remember’: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Nitish Reddy After His Century In MCG

The new star has arrived for the Indian cricket team in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy after he smashed his maiden Test hundred against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He played an unbeaten innings of 105 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test down under. After coming to bat at number eight position, the all-rounder helped the Indian team to reach 358/9 at the stumps.

Nitish showed his class against the strong Australian bowlers including the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland. He also formed a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar, keeping India’s hopes alive in the fourth Test.

A knock to remember by Nitish. He has impressed me right from the 1st Test and his composure and temperament have been on display right through. Today he took it a notch higher to play a crucial innings in this series. Wonderfully and ably supported by Sundarwashi5 as well.

Former India great Sachin Tendulkar praised Nitish’s maiden Test century on X (formerly Twitter). "A knock to remember by Nitish. He has impressed me right from the 1st Test, and his composure and temperament have been on display right through. Today, he took it a notch higher to play a crucial innings in this series. Wonderfully and ably supported by @Sundarwashi5 as well. " Well played,” Tendulkar said.

On the back of this century, Nitish also became the second leading run scorer in the ongoing series. As of now, he has smashed 284 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 66.98 in six innings from four Tests.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.