Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of India's best current cricketers and they both are former captains as well. It is not surprising that they enjoy massive fandom and there are times when the fans of these cricketers debate on and off the social media about who is better between the two. Such comparisons have always been made. Back in the day, same debate used to happen between Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara and in the Indian team between Sachin and current head coach Rahul Dravid. However, never did you hear about a fan killing the other over such debates. That is exactly what has happened in Tamil Nadu where two fans, one of Virat and the other of Rohit debate and it led to blood shed.

Two friends in Mallur, named P Vignesh and Dharmaraj were discussing cricket over drinks near SIDCO Industrial Estate on the Tuesday night. The debate got heated and Dharmaraj, the Kohli and RCB fan among the two got angry and attacked Vignesh, Rohit fan, with a bottle and cricket bat which led to the death of Vignesh. Dharmaraj then fled from the spot of death.

The police said that Vignesh, during the heated conversation, had begun to mock Dharmaraj, even body shaming him for he had speech defect and compared that with Kohli and RCB's performances. "During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot," said the police.

Vignesh’s body could be spotted only in the morning by the workers who were on their way to work at the SIDCO factory. The police had now sent Vignesh’s body to the government hospital in Ariyalur for autopsy and a case has been registered.