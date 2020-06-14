हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yuzvendra Chahal

A walk to remember: Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback picture with MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav

The 29-year-old took to its official Twitter handle and posted a photo of him along with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and chinamam bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

A walk to remember: Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback picture with MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav
Image Credits: Twitter/@yuzi_chahal

While the Indian men's cricket team is yet to return to action amid coronavirus crises, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has gone down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of him from the field.

The 29-year-old took to its official Twitter handle and posted a photo of him along with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and chinamam bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

In the picture, the trio could be seen taking the field. Chahal captioned the post as,"A walk to remember."

Kuldeep reacted to Chahal's post by sharing the same picture on his official Instagram account.

"Band of brothers. Posted @withregram.@yuzi_chahal23 A walk to remember," he wrote.

Notably, both Kuldeep and Chahal have been quite instrumental in India`s success in T20Is in the last couple of years. Whenever these two bowlers play together, their numbers are excellent and so is India's win percentage.

Chahal has been quite active on social media ever since cricket was distrupted in March due to the coronavirus crises. He is also attracting a lot of attention these days by sharing videos at regular intervals on social networking app TikTok.

Chahal was set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has been out of action since India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World up in July 2019.He was all set to make a return as a captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of IPL. 

 

Tags:
Yuzvendra ChahalMS DhoniKuldeep YadavCricketIPL 2020
Next
Story

La Liga: Barcelona hit four against Mallorca in return to action
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M3S

Humid weather during monsoon may intensify COVID-19 risk in Mumbai