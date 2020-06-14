A walk to remember: Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback picture with MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav

While the Indian men's cricket team is yet to return to action amid coronavirus crises, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has gone down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of him from the field.

The 29-year-old took to its official Twitter handle and posted a photo of him along with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and chinamam bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

In the picture, the trio could be seen taking the field. Chahal captioned the post as,"A walk to remember."

A walk to remember pic.twitter.com/8Qft4L1OqC — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 14, 2020

Kuldeep reacted to Chahal's post by sharing the same picture on his official Instagram account.

"Band of brothers. Posted @withregram.@yuzi_chahal23 A walk to remember," he wrote.

Notably, both Kuldeep and Chahal have been quite instrumental in India`s success in T20Is in the last couple of years. Whenever these two bowlers play together, their numbers are excellent and so is India's win percentage.

Chahal has been quite active on social media ever since cricket was distrupted in March due to the coronavirus crises. He is also attracting a lot of attention these days by sharing videos at regular intervals on social networking app TikTok.

Chahal was set to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has been out of action since India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World up in July 2019.He was all set to make a return as a captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of IPL.