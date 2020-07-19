'Aaj no jhadu, no pocha': Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Rohit Sharma over Real Madrid's victory post

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been quite active on social media amid this forced break from cricket due to coronavirus, has recently trolled opening batsman Rohit Sharma after the latter shared a post congratulating Real Madrid for their La Liga victory.

After Real Madrid clinched their 34th title in La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Villareal on Friday, Sharma shared a picture of himself donning the club's jersey with a big smile on his face as he celebrated the Spanish giants' victory.

“Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally, some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid,” Sharma had tweeted.

While Real Madrid lovers as well as Rohit Sharma's fans joined the Indian opening batsman in his celebration, Chahal did not miss a chance to take a hilarious dig at Rohit.

Revealing the real reason behind Rohit's smile, Chahal commented,"True reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhega no jhaadu no pochaa phew."

This is the not the first time that Yuzvendra has trolled Rohit on social media.

Last month, Chahal, who is known for his quirky social media posts, took the mickey out of the Indian opener by sharing a morphed image of Rohit which made him look like a woman.

"So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45,"Chahal had tweeted.

Sharma and Chahal were set to represent Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 Indian Premier League, which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed indefinitely in April due to COVID-19 fear.

On a related note, French coach Zinedine Zidane has now guided Real Madrid to an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings.

In fact, it was Real Madrid's 11th Spanish league title win under the leadership of football legend Zidane.