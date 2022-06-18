After a series of brilliant performances in the recently concluded IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi got his maiden call-up to play for Team India. Rahul got selected in India's 17-member squad for a two-match Ireland series. Even though this is a second-string side that will be touring Ireland as the full-fledged Indian side will be in England for a one-off Test and limited-overs series, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Rahul will not be able to make India debut in this series.

Rahul Tripathi has got his maiden India call up for the Ireland series

Deserved it totally! pic.twitter.com/PKCQPZaG1N — Utsav (@utsav__45) June 15, 2022

“No. Not happening. Sorry. There are already 9 batsmen! Deepak Hooda hasn't got a chance. Venkatesh Iyer hasn't got a chance. (In Ireland) I don't think even Sanju Samson will get a chance if we take a look at the pecking order. Because you need to give chances to those who are in this team (squad against South Africa) first. They deserve their chances,” Chopra said on Star Sports.

Chopra feels that Rahul will not feature in the playing XI in any of the two matches as there are many players from India's squad for the South Africa series that are yet to get a game. Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer are warming the bench in IND vs SA T20I series.

India Tour of Ireland 2022 Schedule

June 26, 2022 - Ireland vs India, 1st T20I The Village, Dublin - 2:30 PM

June 28, 2022 - Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I - The Village, Dublin - 2:30 PM

India squad for Ireland T20I series

Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.