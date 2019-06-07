close

ICC World Cup 2019

AB De Villiers backs South Africa to go all the way in World Cup days after his offer to come out of retirement is rejected

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers extended his support to South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 days after his offer to come out of retirement for the ongoing World Cup was turned down by Cricket South Africa.

New Delhi: Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers extended his support to South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 days after his offer to come out of retirement for the ongoing World Cup was turned down by Cricket South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, AB wrote, "All that’s important is that we should all focus on supporting the team at the World Cup. There is a long way to go and I believe the boys can still go all the way #ProteaFire."

According to a report published in ESPNcricinfo, the offer was made by Villiers in May, just a day before South Africa selectors announced their final 15-member squad for the prestigious quadrennial event.

However, South Africa team management turned down the offer with a thinking that a recall would, among other things, be unfair to the squad that had been together for the past year since de Villiers announced his retirement.

(With IANS inputs)

