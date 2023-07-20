Yashasvi Jaiswal Impresses AB de Villiers: ‘Very Hot Prospect For…Team India’

Former South African captain AB de Villiers was all praise for young India opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a sensational debut during the first India vs West Indies Test match in Dominica. After a superb IPL and racking up impressive first-class numbers, Jaiswal was fast-tracked into the Indian Test team and the left-hander showed he belonged at the highest level. He notched up a maiden Test ton and played a crucial role in securing a comfortable victory for India, alongside captain Rohit Sharma. The duo set a record-breaking partnership during the test match against the West Indies.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers acknowledged Yashasvi Jaiswal as the standout performer in the first Test. He said that the young batter had the special ability to face the ball with ease and highlighted the special talent he saw during the IPL.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s debut performance was historic, as he scored 171 runs off 387 balls, breaking multiple records at Dominica. He became India's 17th batter to score a century on Test debut and holds the record for facing the most balls in a debut Test. He also became the fifth youngest batter to score 150 on debut in Test cricket. Owing to this innings, he emerged as the player of the match in the first Test match.



AB de Villiers commended Yashasvi Jaiswal’s composed nature and his ability to handle both pace and spin with ease.

"He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match," AB de Villiers said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will now hope to keep up with this performance and give India a similar start in the second Test that gets underway at the Port of Spain in Trinidad.