AB de Villiers performs his 'all time favourite song', draws reaction from Glenn Maxwell and Anushka Sharma - WATCH

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took the internet by storm by his singing skills, a snippet of which was shared by the batsman himself on his Instagram handle.

In the video, De Villiers can be heard singing "I won't give up" by Jason Mraz, with his wife alongside.

"On the 29th we celebrated my Father’s 70th bday and I had the privilege to perform one of my all time favourite songs with my beautiful wife."

"We all interpret songs in our own unique way, this song has a particularly special meaning to me and reminds me that God is always there, no matter what happens."

"While singing this song on the 29th and looking across the room to my Dad, it also reminded me how lucky I’ve been to have had my him by my side as a role model for so many years," the T20 specialist wrote in the caption.

Here is the video:

De Villiers' Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Glenn Maxwell was quick to react and dropped: "This is certainly an improvement on your last performance" in the comment section.

The video was also liked by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, the video was welcomed by the fans as well as many questioned the cricketer in awe about anything that he is not good at.

De Villiers is one of the few cricketers, who have breached the 5000-run mark in the history of the tournament. He currently stands sixth with 5056 runs from 176 matches at an average of 40.77.

The former South Africa has three centuries and 40 half-centuries under his name.