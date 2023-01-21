ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 11 ABD vs EMI in Abu Dhabi, 730PM IST, January 21

Abu Dhabi Knights Riders are set to face MI Emirates in match no. 11 of the ILT20 2023 on Saturday (January 21) at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI Emirates have had a good performance so far; their bowling has been fantastic, and the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Will Smeed are also in good touch in the batting department. The clash is set with a number of superstars waiting to entertain cricket fans around the globe. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will surely look to get their team over the line in this contest. The MI Emirates are yet to be beaten in this tournament as they have won both their matches played so far.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Colin Ingram, Charith Asalanka, Will Smeed, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Will Smeed

ABD vs EMI Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Matiullah Khan.

MI Emirates: Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir.