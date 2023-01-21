ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 11 ABD vs EMI in Abu Dhabi, 730PM IST, January 21
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Dream11 Team Prediction ABD vs EMI ILT20 2023 match No. 11 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ABD vs EMI, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, MI Emirates Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Abu Dhabi Knights Riders are set to face MI Emirates in match no. 11 of the ILT20 2023 on Saturday (January 21) at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI Emirates have had a good performance so far; their bowling has been fantastic, and the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Will Smeed are also in good touch in the batting department. The clash is set with a number of superstars waiting to entertain cricket fans around the globe. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will surely look to get their team over the line in this contest. The MI Emirates are yet to be beaten in this tournament as they have won both their matches played so far.
ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Colin Ingram, Charith Asalanka, Will Smeed, Waseem Muhammad
All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Captain: Andre Russell
Vice-captain: Will Smeed
Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali talks about the importance of International League T20 for UAE players.
VC: ILT20#Cricket | #UAE | #DwayneBravo | #MoeenAli | #Dubaj | #Sharjah | #AbuDhabi | #ALeagueAPart pic.twitter.com/6AylGg8bJX — Khel Shel (@khelshel) January 12, 2023
ABD vs EMI Probable XIs
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Matiullah Khan.
MI Emirates: Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir.
