topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
ILT20 2023

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 11 ABD vs EMI in Abu Dhabi, 730PM IST, January 21

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Dream11 Team Prediction ABD vs EMI ILT20 2023 match No. 11 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ABD vs EMI, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, MI Emirates Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ILT20 Match No. 11 ABD vs EMI in Abu Dhabi, 730PM IST, January 21

Abu Dhabi Knights Riders are set to face MI Emirates in match no. 11 of the ILT20 2023 on Saturday (January 21) at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI Emirates have had a good performance so far; their bowling has been fantastic, and the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Will Smeed are also in good touch in the batting department. The clash is set with a number of superstars waiting to entertain cricket fans around the globe. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will surely look to get their team over the line in this contest. The MI Emirates are yet to be beaten in this tournament as they have won both their matches played so far.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Colin Ingram, Charith Asalanka, Will Smeed, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Will Smeed

ABD vs EMI Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Matiullah Khan.

MI Emirates: Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir.

Live Tv

ILT20 2023ILT20Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI EmiratesABD vs EMI Dream11Dream11ABD Dream11EMI Dream11ABD Predicted 11EMI Predicted 11Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Dream11Trent BoultAndre RussellDwayne Bravo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu