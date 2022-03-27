Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi: Virender Sehwag slammed on Twitter for comment on DC and KKR cricketers

Lalit Yadav played the innings of his life with an unbeaten 48 while Axar Patel smashed 38 not out off just 17 balls as a depleted Delhi Capitals started their IPL campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging 178, Delhi were down 72 for 5 inside 10 overs but the lesser-known Delhi all-rounder Yadav stayed calm during his 38-ball unbeaten knock to take his side home.

Delhi Capitals had anothet match-winner in Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up 3 wickets and was very economical. Delhi put on the brakes in the middle overs, riding on Kuldeep Yadav's fine bowling effort of 4-0-18-3 which included the prized wickets of Rohit and Kieron Pollard (3).

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was impressed with the achievement of these two cricketers and tweeted: "Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai. Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today (This IPL so far has belonged to Yadavs)."

Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai.

Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today #DCvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

The tweet was aimed at praising the Yadav trio of Umesh, Lalit and Kuldeep who have been match-winners for their team but the tweet did not land well with some users, who felt that the remark was a little casteist while others saw lighter side of it.

Check reactions here: