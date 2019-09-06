Abhimanyu Easwaran hits 153 to help India Red edge towards Duleep title

Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran continued to impress with a 153-run knock as India Red inched closer to the title by taking a 114-run lead over India Green at stumps on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final on Friday.

Easwaran struck 153 off 300 balls, his innings laced with 16 fours and two sixes after resuming on overnight score of 51 as India Red finished the day at 345/6 in 116 overs in reply to India Green's first innings total of 231. Aditya Sarvate (30 batting) and Jaydev Unadkat (10 batting) were at the crease at close of play.

India Red resumed at an overnight score of 175/2, as opener Easwaran showed great technique and composure to lead the batting. He shared a 101-run partnership for the third wicket with Ankit Kalsi (30 off 133 balls, 3x4s). Easwaran was removed by Tanveer ul-Haq after India Red extended their lead to 34 runs.

Ishan Kishan also smashed a 39 off 56 balls by hitting six fours before getting out to Ankit Rajpoot. He added 61 runs with Sarwate for the sixth wicket. Rajpoot was the best bowler for India Green with three wickets including that of Easwaran.

Earlier, Mayank Markande scored an unbeaten 76 for India Green to help them reach 231 after being 112/8 at one stage.

Brief Scores:

India Green 1st Innings: 231 all out (Mayank Markande 76 not out, Ankit Rajpoot 30; Jaydev Unadkat 4/58, Sandeep Warrier 2/38, Avesh Khan 2/56); India Red 1st Innings: 345/6 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 153, Ishan Kishan 39, Priyank Panchal 33; Aditya Sarvate 30 batting, Ankit Rajpoot 3/77, M Markande 1/24, Tanveer ul-Haq 1/63).