Abhishek Sharma Equals Urvil Patel’s Feat, Smashes Joint-Fastest T20 Century

India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma matched the record of the fastest century on Thursday, 5 December. While taking part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Abhishek smashed a 28-ball century days after Urvil Patel achieved his feat in as many balls.

In the game against Meghalaya in Rajkot, Abhishek tormented the opposition, reaching a total of 143 runs in just 9.3 overs. The Punjab-based batter smashed 11 sixes and 8 fours in his innings and ended up making 98 runs in just boundaries. He ended up playing a brilliant knock of 106 runs in just 29 balls coming at a strike rate of 365.52.

On the back of a brilliant outing in the IPL, Sharma made his India debut against Zimbabwe and smashed a terrific hundred. In a total of 12 T20I games for India, Abhishek has hammered 256 runs with a strike rate of 171.81. Talking about the IPL, Abhishek has taken part in 63 matches and has collected 1376 runs at a strike rate of 155.13.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the explosive opener for a whopping amount of INR 14 crore.

Earlier, Gujarat’s Urvil Patel smashed the fastest century by an Indian batter in T20 cricket. The 26-year-old Patel on November 27, smashed the fastest T20 century by an Indian batter. He slammed a century off just 28 deliveries against Tripura, eventually finishing with a score of 113 not out off 35 deliveries, with the help of seven fours and 12 maximums.

Riding on Urvil's blistering knock, Gujarat chased down the 183-run target in just 13.1 overs and with eight wickets to spare. The win took Gujarat to the top spot in Group C with five wins in six matches, with one league fixture still remaining.

The hard-hitting batter entered the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh but went unsold. Given his sensational performance in SMAT 2024, Urvil can be called up as a replacement player from any franchise in the future.