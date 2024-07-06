'This Is The Future Of Indian Cricket?' Fans Disheartened After Team India Batters Collapse Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I

Team India found themselves in deep trouble against Zimbabwe as the new and unexperienced batting lineup collapsed under the leadership of Shubman Gill badly. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhruv Jurel - all failed to reach the double figure mark in their chase of 116 runs in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club on Saturday (July 6).

After winning the toss, Shubman Gill elected to chase given the conditions. However, the decision did not go that well in the second innings for India as they had a batting collapse. Earlier, India bowlers were on top of their game in the first innings restricting Zimbabwe to just 115 for 9. ('He Didn't Deserve That...:' Krunal Pandya Pens Emotional Note For Hardik Pandya Following Hard Six Months Post T20 World Cup 2024 Win)

Checkout the reactions here...

Ruturaj Gaikwad gone for 7 off 9 balls against mighty Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/4ldEhF4XRT TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 6, 2024

Two minutes silence for BCCI selectors who selected Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag over Rajat patidar pic.twitter.com/Bh9kI1aUqv July 6, 2024

Rinku Singh , Riyan Parag , Abhishek Sharma , gill , Rutu future of ICT pic.twitter.com/MwxjafvPnk theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing) July 6, 2024

Situation of Indian team without Rohit and Kohli #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/hI1LAzGBW1 ADITYA (@troller_Adi18) July 6, 2024

Riyan Parag is officially a meme material #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/JOydP7EsPl Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 6, 2024

After winning the toss, India captain Shubman Gill said, "We will field first. I think it looks like a good surface. It won't change much later. It has been long coming. We won an ICC event after 11 years. You always have some expectations from yourself. We have three debutants. Sharma, Jurel, and Parag make their debuts."

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said during the time of the toss, "I don't mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe Cricket has trusted me with this transition phase. I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in the future."

As Zimbabwe secured their win over India, fans on social media were shell-shocked with such poor batting performance. Zimbabwe outclassed the young Indian side in all departments at the Harare Sports Club.