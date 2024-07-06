Advertisement
'This Is The Future Of Indian Cricket?' Fans Disheartened After Team India Batters Collapse Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I

Team India batters collapsed badly against Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare Sports Club.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Team India found themselves in deep trouble against Zimbabwe as the new and unexperienced batting lineup collapsed under the leadership of Shubman Gill badly. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhruv Jurel - all failed to reach the double figure mark in their chase of 116 runs in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club on Saturday (July 6).

After winning the toss, Shubman Gill elected to chase given the conditions. However, the decision did not go that well in the second innings for India as they had a batting collapse. Earlier, India bowlers were on top of their game in the first innings restricting Zimbabwe to just 115 for 9. ('He Didn't Deserve That...:' Krunal Pandya Pens Emotional Note For Hardik Pandya Following Hard Six Months Post T20 World Cup 2024 Win)

Checkout the reactions here...

After winning the toss, India captain Shubman Gill said, "We will field first. I think it looks like a good surface. It won't change much later. It has been long coming. We won an ICC event after 11 years. You always have some expectations from yourself. We have three debutants. Sharma, Jurel, and Parag make their debuts."

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said during the time of the toss, "I don't mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe Cricket has trusted me with this transition phase. I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in the future."

As Zimbabwe secured their win over India, fans on social media were shell-shocked with such poor batting performance. Zimbabwe outclassed the young Indian side in all departments at the Harare Sports Club.

