‘Absolute Master’: Shane Watson Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has shown confidence in the senior duo of the Indian team Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma despite their torrid form in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. As per Watson, Virat and Rohit hold great records in the ODU format and the duo will play a crucial role in the upcoming Champions Trophy for the Indian team.

Rohit has scored only 31 runs with only a single double-digit score in the ongoing Test series against Australia. On the other hand, Virat Kohli scored a century in Perth but then after that, he failed to make an impact with the bat so far in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"I don't think it (current poor form) will really play a part at all with Rohit Sharma and Virat's impact in one-day cricket. It's going to be different conditions where they're playing in Dubai. One-day cricket does really free them both as well,” said Shane Watson.

"Kohli is an absolute master of one-day cricket...Yes, he's a master of all formats, but especially ODIs. You see his extraordinary numbers over a long period of time, averaging around 57 and a strike rate of 93 over a long period of time. It's crazy to think the control that he has over his innings...We'll see that again in the Champions Trophy. Rohit, like we saw in the one-day World Cup (2023), when he was at his very best, he was taking on the game," he added.

The likes of Kohli and Rohit are expected to lead India’s batting line-up. The Indian team will look to clinch the coveted title after they finish playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It's more difficult to be able to do that in Test cricket. He hasn't been able to find that balance here in Australia. But when he goes out for the batting in one-days, he lets loose. That’s when we see the very best of Rohit Sharma," Watson said.

"So I'd be very surprised if he doesn't perform really well in the Champions Trophy, knowing that he probably doesn't have a lot of time left, whatever that is, but a lot of time left in international cricket. So I'm sure he'll let the handbrake off,” he added.