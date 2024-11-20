Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Full Match Schedule Dates, Time, Teams, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details
All the matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will be aired live on Star Sports in India.
Trending Photos
The much-awaited Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 is set to begin from Thursday, November 21, and will go on till Monday, December 2. A total of 40 matches will be taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The likes of Ajman Bolts and UP Nawabs are the two new teams of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024: Full schedule
November 21, 2024
Match 1: Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 2: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 3: Deccan Gladiators vs Chennai Brave Jaguars
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 22, 2024
Match 4: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST
Match 5: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 6: UP Nawabs vs Team Abu Dhabi
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 7: Ajman Bolts vs Deccan Gladiators
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 23, 2024
Match 8: Morrisville Samp Army vs UP Nawabs
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST
Match 9: Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 10: Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Northern Warriors
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 11: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 24, 2024
Match 12: UP Nawabs vs Northern Warriors
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST
Match 13: Delhi Bulls vs Ajman Bolts
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 14: New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 15: Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Brave Jaguars
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 25, 2024
Match 16: Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 17: Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Ajman Bolts
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 18: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 26, 2024
Match 19: UP Nawabs vs Deccan Gladiators
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 20: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 21: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 27, 2024
Match 22: Ajman Bolts vs Bangla Tigers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 23: Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Brave Jaguars
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 24: UP Nawabs vs New York Strikers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 28, 2024
Match 25: Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 26: Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Brave Jaguars
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 27: Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 29, 2024
Match 28: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST
Match 29: New York Strikers vs Delhi Bulls
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 30: Chennai Brave Jaguars vs UP Nawabs
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST
Match 31: Northern Warriors vs Ajman Bolts
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST
November 30, 2024
Match 32: Bangla Tigers vs UP Nawabs
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST
Match 33: Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST
Match 34: Ajman Bolts vs Morrisville Samp Army
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM
Match 35: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM (Local)
December 1, 2024
Qualifier 1: Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM (Local)
Eliminator 1: TBC vs TBC
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM (Local)
Eliminator 2: TBC vs TBC
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM (Local)
December 2, 2024
Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 6:30 PM GMT / 1:00 PM (GMT) / 5:00 PM (Local)
Final : TBC vs TBC
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 9:00 PM GMT / 3:30 PM (GMT) / 7:30 PM (Local)
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Streaming Details
All the matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will be aired live on Star Sports in India and fans can livestream the games on Fancode.
Full Squads:
Ajman Bolts: James Neesham, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Alax Hales, Obed McCoy, Ravi Bopara, Terrance Hinds, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mark Deyal, Ali Abid, Safeer Tariq, Huhammad Mohsin, Shevon Daniel, Arineshto Vhezha, Ijas Ahmadzai, Dunith Wellalage, Mujheeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali
Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka,Joshua Little, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Shehzad, Mir Hamza, David Payne , Luqman Faisal, Nav Pabreja, Hafis Almas Ayub, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ravindu Rathnayke, Imran Khan, Towhid Hridoy
Chennai Brave Jaguars: Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera (captain), Dan Lawrence, Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joshua Brown, Nick Hobson, Akila Dhananjaya, Oshane Thomas, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Garuka Sanketh, Ali Khan, Kobe Herft
Deccan Gladiators: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan, Luke Wood, David Wiese, Usman Tariq, Khary Pierre, Aryan Lakra, Abrar Ahmed, Malsha Tharupati, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Gleeson, Rilee Rossouw
Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell (captain), Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade, Tom Banton, Salman Irshad, Kasun Rajitha, Nikhil Chaudhary, Saghir Khan, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Isai Thorne, Pavan Rathnayake, Fabian Allen, Harshir Seth
Morrisville Samp Army: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous, David Willey, Imad Wasim, Karim Janat, Rohaan Mustafa (captain), Jack Taylor, Sajid Khan, Kjorn Ottley, Hazrat Bilal, Taimoor Ali, Umair Ali Khan, Brain Bennett, Leonardo Julien, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sharafuddin Ashraf
New York Strikers: Kieron Pollard (captain), Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla, Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Doug Bracewell, Kusal Perera, Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Choudhary, Nathan Edward, Dumindu Sewmina, Asif Ali, Reece Topley
Northern Warriors: Trent Boult (captain), Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan, Brandon King, Fareed Malik, Shohidul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Shaqkere Parris, Ackeem Auguste
UP Nawabs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (captain), Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher, Binura Fernando, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl, Farhan Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Khalid Shah, Joshua Bishop, Ashmead Nedd, Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Ahmad Gurbaz
Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (captain), Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Kadeem Alleyne, Asif Khan, Rumman Raees, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Nasser, Muhammad Arfan, Ramon Simmonds, Muditha Lakshan, Angelo Mathews
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv