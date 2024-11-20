Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Full Match Schedule Dates, Time, Teams, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming Details

The much-awaited Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 is set to begin from Thursday, November 21, and will go on till Monday, December 2. A total of 40 matches will be taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The likes of Ajman Bolts and UP Nawabs are the two new teams of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024: Full schedule

November 21, 2024

Match 1: Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Bolts

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 2: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 3: Deccan Gladiators vs Chennai Brave Jaguars

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 22, 2024

Match 4: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST

Match 5: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 6: UP Nawabs vs Team Abu Dhabi

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 7: Ajman Bolts vs Deccan Gladiators

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 23, 2024

Match 8: Morrisville Samp Army vs UP Nawabs

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST

Match 9: Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 10: Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Northern Warriors

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 11: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 24, 2024

Match 12: UP Nawabs vs Northern Warriors

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST

Match 13: Delhi Bulls vs Ajman Bolts

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 14: New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 15: Morrisville Samp Army vs Chennai Brave Jaguars

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 25, 2024

Match 16: Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 17: Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Ajman Bolts

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 18: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 26, 2024

Match 19: UP Nawabs vs Deccan Gladiators

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 20: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 21: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 27, 2024

Match 22: Ajman Bolts vs Bangla Tigers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 23: Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Brave Jaguars

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 24: UP Nawabs vs New York Strikers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 28, 2024

Match 25: Deccan Gladiators vs Bangla Tigers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 26: Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Brave Jaguars

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 27: Northern Warriors vs New York Strikers

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 29, 2024

Match 28: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST

Match 29: New York Strikers vs Delhi Bulls

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 30: Chennai Brave Jaguars vs UP Nawabs

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM IST

Match 31: Northern Warriors vs Ajman Bolts

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM IST

November 30, 2024

Match 32: Bangla Tigers vs UP Nawabs

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 2:45 PM GMT / 9:15 AM (GMT) / 1:15 PM IST

Match 33: Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM IST

Match 34: Ajman Bolts vs Morrisville Samp Army

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM

Match 35: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM (Local)

December 1, 2024

Qualifier 1: Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:30 PM GMT / 4:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 PM (Local)

Eliminator 1: TBC vs TBC

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5:00 PM GMT / 11:30 AM (GMT) / 3:30 PM (Local)

Eliminator 2: TBC vs TBC

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 7:15 PM GMT / 1:45 PM (GMT) / 5:45 PM (Local)

December 2, 2024

Qualifier 2: TBC vs TBC

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 6:30 PM GMT / 1:00 PM (GMT) / 5:00 PM (Local)

Final : TBC vs TBC

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9:00 PM GMT / 3:30 PM (GMT) / 7:30 PM (Local)

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Live Streaming Details

All the matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will be aired live on Star Sports in India and fans can livestream the games on Fancode.

Full Squads:

Ajman Bolts: James Neesham, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Alax Hales, Obed McCoy, Ravi Bopara, Terrance Hinds, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mark Deyal, Ali Abid, Safeer Tariq, Huhammad Mohsin, Shevon Daniel, Arineshto Vhezha, Ijas Ahmadzai, Dunith Wellalage, Mujheeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali

Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka,Joshua Little, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Shehzad, Mir Hamza, David Payne , Luqman Faisal, Nav Pabreja, Hafis Almas Ayub, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ravindu Rathnayke, Imran Khan, Towhid Hridoy

Chennai Brave Jaguars: Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera (captain), Dan Lawrence, Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joshua Brown, Nick Hobson, Akila Dhananjaya, Oshane Thomas, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Garuka Sanketh, Ali Khan, Kobe Herft

Deccan Gladiators: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan, Luke Wood, David Wiese, Usman Tariq, Khary Pierre, Aryan Lakra, Abrar Ahmed, Malsha Tharupati, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Gleeson, Rilee Rossouw

Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell (captain), Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade, Tom Banton, Salman Irshad, Kasun Rajitha, Nikhil Chaudhary, Saghir Khan, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Isai Thorne, Pavan Rathnayake, Fabian Allen, Harshir Seth

Morrisville Samp Army: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous, David Willey, Imad Wasim, Karim Janat, Rohaan Mustafa (captain), Jack Taylor, Sajid Khan, Kjorn Ottley, Hazrat Bilal, Taimoor Ali, Umair Ali Khan, Brain Bennett, Leonardo Julien, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sharafuddin Ashraf

New York Strikers: Kieron Pollard (captain), Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla, Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Doug Bracewell, Kusal Perera, Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Choudhary, Nathan Edward, Dumindu Sewmina, Asif Ali, Reece Topley

Northern Warriors: Trent Boult (captain), Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan, Brandon King, Fareed Malik, Shohidul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Shaqkere Parris, Ackeem Auguste

UP Nawabs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (captain), Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher, Binura Fernando, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl, Farhan Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Khalid Shah, Joshua Bishop, Ashmead Nedd, Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Ahmad Gurbaz

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (captain), Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Kadeem Alleyne, Asif Khan, Rumman Raees, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Nasser, Muhammad Arfan, Ramon Simmonds, Muditha Lakshan, Angelo Mathews