Suresh Raina HUGS Pakistani cricketer Azam Khan on sidelines of T10 League, PIC goes viral

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

India's Suresh Raina may have retired from international cricket and Indian Premier League but he still remains a fan favourite. The former batter is currently plying his trade in different foreign leagues. Right now he is in Abu Dhabi, taking part in the T20 League held over there. He is a part of the Team Deccan Gladiators which boasts of many popular names like Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell etc. Raina was dismissed for a duck in his first match in this edition but he vows to make a strong comeback with an effective knock in the competition. 

At the same time, the Indian batter is enjoying his time in the UAE. The pressure in T29 League is not as much as other tough T20 leagues around the world like IPL. Raina was seen hanging out with Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Azam Khan on Friday (November 25). Azam, who plays for New York Strikers in the T10 League, posted a picture with Raina and put India and Pakistani emojis, telling people that cricketers remain best of friends off the field in this sport. 

Take a look at Azam Khan's picture with Suresh Raina, that has gone viral now:

Raina will be back in India soon after the end of the T10 League. Post retirement, he has been enjoying his time with family while keeping touch with various businesses he runs. Raina also runs a foundation named after his daughter. It is called Gracia Raina Foundation, which helps the mothers and children get fitter both physically and mentally, especially in the rural regions of the country. His wife Priyanka Raina is actively taking part in this work. 

Raina won't feature in IPL 2023. He has retired from all IPL cricket. That is why he is available for stints in foreign leagues. He however could be seen as a commentators in the Indian Premier League next year. 

