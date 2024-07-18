In the world of sports and entertainment, rumors often swirl like a tempest, capturing public imagination and sparking endless speculation. The latest buzz involves Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and television actor Ridhima Pandit, with rumors suggesting an impending wedding in December 2024. However, Ridhima Pandit has unequivocally set the record straight, stating that while she finds Gill "very, very cute," there is no truth to the dating or marriage claims.

Setting the Record Straight



In an interview with Filmygyan, Ridhima addressed the rumors head-on. “No, I am not dating Shubman! Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sports person, but main unhe jaanti nahi (I don't know him). Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei (If I ever meet him, we will laugh about this). I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening,” she clarified.



The Origin of the Rumors



The marriage speculation began in May when reports surfaced claiming that the Bahu Hamari Rajinikant actor would tie the knot with the cricketer in December 2024. As these rumors gained momentum, Ridhima took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight. “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news,” she stated emphatically.



Cryptic Posts and Public Responses



In June, Ridhima shared a cryptic post shortly after denying the wedding rumours. Resharing an Instagram post, she wrote, “After yesterday (Friday) and the whole of this morning (Saturday), I am not sure if it is a wise idea to confirm the same, but yes… I might not look like a private person, but I am.” The original post read, “Private people know how to post on social media regularly and still live a life you don't know anything about.”



Ridhima further elaborated, “My milestones are something that I will always, always share with you all. I would never hide it because why? Rumors are essentially someone's figment of imagination. I don't wish to entertain them. I always want to be in the news for the right reasons, and my audiences know that. So, thank you for all the love always. Ted talk over and out…”



Shubman Gill's Silence



As the rumors continue to circulate, Shubman Gill has yet to publicly respond to the speculation. Previously, Gill was linked to Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, adding another layer of intrigue to his personal life.



Who is Ridhima Pandit?



Ridhima Pandit is a well-known television personality, celebrated for her roles in Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She gained further fame as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 in 2021. In 2019, she competed in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and emerged as the second runner-up. Recently, she has been seen in the web series Hum - I'm Because of Us.



A Public Figure's Private Life



In an era where the private lives of public figures are often scrutinized and speculated upon, Ridhima Pandit's candid responses and proactive stance against unfounded rumors are a breath of fresh air. While fans may be intrigued by the possibility of a romance between the talented cricketer and the charismatic actor, it’s clear that, for now, such stories are purely a product of imagination.



As both Shubman Gill and Ridhima Pandit continue to make headlines for their professional achievements, one can only hope that their personal lives receive the respect and privacy they deserve. For now, the narrative remains clear: Ridhima finds Shubman Gill very cute, but there's nothing happening between them.