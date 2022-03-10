हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Adam Gilchrist reveals chat with Shane Warne eight hours before his death, check here

Shane Warne's death has shocked the cricketing world. It's been almost a week since he passed away in a hotel in Thailand but his fans and closed ones are yet to come to terms with the sad reality. 

(Source: Twitter)

His teammates Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist are finding it too hard to accept the truth. Ponting has broken down in front of camera a several times. 

Gilchrist, while speaking to ABC news, revealed the chat he had with Warne probably eight hours before his death.

"I spoke to Shane about a week ago. I received a really nice text from him. Probably, I am assuming this was eight hours before he passed away. He was just sending me a message. He was one of the few guys that consistently called me church. It’s a nickname only those in the inner circle knew about – about being confused by a young English fan and they called me 'Eric Gilchurch'. He always called me 'Churchy' and it always felt like a term of endearment from a friend," Gilchrist said.

"He messaged me saying, 'Church, wonderful tribute to Rod Marsh'. Which I was very honoured to do a voice over. We were not even close to coming to terms with the passing of my childhood hero in Rod Marsh and another legend of the cricket world. Warnie just messaged me and said 'well done on that sir'. So that was the last contact. It's a text message I will never delete."

