Adam Zampa And Aiden Markram Comparison: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Aiden Markram and Adam Zampa. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Adam Zampa ties with Aiden Markram. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Adam Zampa ties against Aiden Markram. Adam Zampa in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 0. Aiden Markram also gets a score of 0 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is again a draw as Aiden Markram scores 0 and Adam Zampa also scores 0.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Aiden Markram has scored 0 points. As for Adam Zampa he also gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Aiden Markram loses against Adam Zampa as Adam Zampa scores 50 points. Aiden Markram gets 49 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Aiden Markram draws against Adam Zampa as Aiden Markram gets a score of 0 as does Adam Zampa.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Adam Zampa drew against Aiden Markram. Adam Zampa gets an overall score of 1 point whereas Aiden Markram finishes with 1 point overall too. Thus this comparison ends in a draw.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.