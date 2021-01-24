हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Big Bash League

Adelaide Strikers batsman gets run out twice in one ball; watch video

Philip Salt punched a fuller delivery by Chris Green straight towards the bowler, who on his followthrough managed to get his hand as the ball went on hit stumps. As the Sydney Thunder fielders called for a run-out appeal, Salt tried to sneak a quick single. Weatherald, who had his eyes towards the ball, was late to react and despite attempting a quick single he fell short of his crease by inches.

Adelaide Strikers batsman gets run out twice in one ball; watch video
Jake Weatherald was run-out twice in the same delivery. (Screengrab)

In a bizarre incident, Adelaide Strikers opener Jake Weatherald was run-out twice in the same delivery during the clash against Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League on Sunday. The incident occurred in the tenth over, when Weatherald was at the non-striker's end. 

Philip Salt punched a fuller delivery by Chris Green straight towards the bowler, who on his followthrough managed to get his hand as the ball went on hit stumps.  

As the Thunder fielders called for a run-out appeal, Salt tried to sneak a quick single. Weatherald, who had his eyes towards the ball, was late to react and despite attempting a quick single he fell short of his crease by inches.

Meanwhile, TV replay confirmed that Weatherald was short of his crease on both occasions and was sent back to the dugout on 31. 

After electing to bat first, Strikers posted a respectable 159/6 in 20 overs. In response, Thunder fell short to chase down the 160-run target by six runs and could only manage 153/7 in their 20 overs. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Big Bash League
Next
Story

Captain Ajinkya Rahane's address to Team India from Gabba dressing room; watch video
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Farmers get permission to hold tractor parade from Delhi Police