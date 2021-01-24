Adelaide Strikers batsman gets run out twice in one ball; watch video

In a bizarre incident, Adelaide Strikers opener Jake Weatherald was run-out twice in the same delivery during the clash against Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League on Sunday. The incident occurred in the tenth over, when Weatherald was at the non-striker's end.

Philip Salt punched a fuller delivery by Chris Green straight towards the bowler, who on his followthrough managed to get his hand as the ball went on hit stumps.

As the Thunder fielders called for a run-out appeal, Salt tried to sneak a quick single. Weatherald, who had his eyes towards the ball, was late to react and despite attempting a quick single he fell short of his crease by inches.

Meanwhile, TV replay confirmed that Weatherald was short of his crease on both occasions and was sent back to the dugout on 31.

After electing to bat first, Strikers posted a respectable 159/6 in 20 overs. In response, Thunder fell short to chase down the 160-run target by six runs and could only manage 153/7 in their 20 overs.