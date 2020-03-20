Adhere to safety norms put in place by PM Narendra Modi on coronavirus: Virat Kohli

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread around the world, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to adhere to the safety norms as put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman called on the world community to be "alert, attentive and aware in order to combat the threat of the novel virus.

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kohli also heaped praises on the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for their commendable efforts during this difficult times.

"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona," the Indian skipper wrote.

Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygeine. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Notably, all the cricket activities across the world have come to standstill due to fear of coronavirus. The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was called off recently, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation on combating the challenge of novel COVID-19 as India witnessed a total of 195 positive cases in the country so far.

He made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus. The Prime Minister also requested the citizens to follow the mantra of “when we are healthy, the world is healthy” and stressed on the importance of following self-imposed norms like ‘social distancing’.

PM Modi further urged people above the age of 60 years not to venture outside their homes in the coming weeks besides calling on the people to follow the instructions issued by the state government.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 9,000 people and has affected more than 2,00,000 persons globally. India has reported four deaths so farthe deadly coronavirus.