Adil Rashid ruled out for two month with shoulder injury

In what may come as a major blow to England, wrist-spinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of action for at least two months due to a chronic shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old reportedly carried the injury during his side's successful campaign at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup and recently the scans indicated that Rashid would required a sustained period of rehabilitation to recover fully.

As a result, Rashid is all set to miss the England domestic season, the ICC official website reported.

Reflecting on the same, Rashid remained hopeful that he will be fully fit in time for England's winter tours to New Zealand and South Africa

"I've had a shoulder problem for a little while and I got through the World Cup with an injection. Obviously, as time has gone on the injection has worn out and, after the World Cup, I started feeling a bit of a pinch in my shoulder. These things can happen and fortunately it hasn't happened to me earlier. I've played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I've suffered an injury to my shoulder," Adil's county club Yorkshire quoted him as saying.

"I’m very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter. I’ve got two months now to get myself fully fit and it’s as simple as that," he added.

England are scheduled to play five-match T20I series and two Tests against New Zealand from November 1 to December 3 before the Eoin Morgan-led side travel to South Africa for five Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.